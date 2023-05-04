Maplewood’s Luca Sieger leads Montclair Kimberley Academy baseball team

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Maplewood resident Luca Sieger, a sophomore at Montclair Kimberley Academy, is one of the top, young players in Essex County and has already made a verbal commitment to the University of Maine as a future catcher for the Bears.

The standout catcher had two doubles and six RBI through the first 14 games for the 6-8 Cougars diamond squad which will be seeking another prep B tournament championship.

Sieger earned first-team all-prep B Division honors his freshman season while helping to lead MKA to the prep B tourney title with an upset of Rutgers Prep in the final at Diamond Nation in Flemington.

“Luca is a tremendous talent who is just beginning to show what a great high school player he already is,” said veteran MKA baseball coach Ralph Pacifico. “Our pitching staff always benefits by having him behind the plate.”

Photo Courtesy of Gene Nann