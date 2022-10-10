Maplewood’s Nate Chou excels for Montclair Kimberley Academy football team

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The Montclair Kimberley Academy football team has put together a very respectable 4-2 record so far this season and certainly part of the reason for the Cougars’ success has been the contributions of young players such as freshman wide receiver-defensive back Nate Chou of Maplewood.

“Nate has had an immediate impact in helping us on both sides of the ball,” said MKA coach Anthony Rea. “He has shown great skills as a wide receiver running great routes and displaying sure hands in making a reception.

“On defense, he has been strong against the run and also in pass coverage which has added nice depth to our secondary. His future in our program is extremely bright!”

Chou has 10 receptions for 92 yards (18.2 yards per catch) and 11 tackles and an interception through the first six games for MKA.

Photo Courtesy of Vinny Carchietta.