McManus, Fitzsimmons power Columbia HS girls lacrosse team

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Junior Margaret McManus had five goals and one assist, and senior Olivia Fitzsimmons had four goals to lead the Columbia High School girls lacrosse team to a 17-7 home win over Cedar Grove on Saturday, May 18.

Freshman Amelia Burroughs had three goals, senior Susanna Knutsen had two goals, junior Evie Campbell and sophomore Anabel MacGuire each had one goal and one assist, and sophomore Maddie McKinstrie had one goal for the Cougars, who snapped a three-game losing streak and improved to 9-8 overall on the season. Freshman Phoebe Perlman made seven saves for Columbia.

The Cougars, seeded eighth, were scheduled to host No. 9 seed Livingston in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Group 4 state tournament on Wednesday, May 22, If the Cougars won, they will face the winner between No. 1 seed Morristown and No. 16 seed Passaic County Tech in the quarterfinals on Thursday, May 30.