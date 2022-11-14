MKA baseball standout Luca Siegar commits to Division 1 Univ. of Maine

MAPLEWOOD — Maplewood resident Luca Siegar, a sophomore at Montclair Kimberley Academy, has made a verbal commitment to the University of Maine to eventually play Division I college baseball.

The standout catcher earned first-team all-prep B Division honors his freshman season while helping to lead MKA to the prep B tournament championship with an upset of Rutgers Prep in the final at Diamond Nation in Flemington.

“Luca is a tremendous talent who is just beginning to show what a great high school player he already is,” said veteran MKA baseball coach Ralph Pacifico. “Our pitching staff will really benefit one again by having him behind the plate again this spring.”

Photo Courtesy of Steve Tober