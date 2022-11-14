MKA’s Jordan Fishback commits to Oberlin College to play lacrosse, enjoys fine football season this fall

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — South Orange resident Jordan Fishback, a senior at Montclair Kimberley Academy, recently committed to Oberlin College (Ohio) to play lacrosse next year.

A superb defenseman on the lacrosse field, Fishback also recently completed an outstanding senior football season for the 5-4 Cougar gridders.

He rushed for 513 yards and 6 TD, threw for an additional 156 yards and 1 TD, and caught 21 passes for 223 yards and 2 TD. He also had 22 tackles and covered the opposition’s No. 1 receiver in a majority of the games.

“Jordan really had an unbelievable season,” said MKA head football coach Anthony Rea. “We were young and inexperienced at the QB position and the original starter, Miles Black, started the first five games but was then lost to injury, so it was already going to be a much different season for receivers than when we had a veteran like last year’s veteran Jake Pryor at the position.”

Photos Courtesy of Steve Tober and Vinnie Carchietta