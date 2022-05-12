Nutley HS softball team defeats Columbia to reach ECT semifinals

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

NUTLEY/SOUTH ORANGE/MAPLEWOOD — The third-seeded Nutley High School softball team defeated sixth-seeded Columbia, 5-0, in the quarterfinal round of the Essex County Tournament at Yanticaw Park field on Tuesday, May 10.

Nutley will face No. 2 seed Livingston in the semifinals doubleheader on Friday, May 13, at Mike Sheppard Sr. Field at Seton Hall University at 5 p.m. The other semifinal pits No. 1 seed Mount Saint Dominic against No. 4 seed Cedar Grove at 7 p.m.

The final is Saturday, May 14, at Mike Sheppard Sr. Field at 7 p.m.

Photos By Steve Ellmore