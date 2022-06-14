Our Lady of Sorrows track-and-field team finishes season with fine efforts

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Our Lady of Sorrows track-and-field team recently closed the season with a makeup meet with a few athletes who competed often in unusual events.

Miguel Aylward completed the season undefeated in the boys third- and fourth-grade shot put.

Seventh-grader Alfonso Dunmeyer secured a fourth-place finish in the TurboJav. Nora D’Andrea, and Alfonso and Rafael Dunmeyer gave strong efforts in the long jump. Xander Russo and Lorenzo Torasso competed in both the shot put and the TurboJav, with Lorenzo’s effort in the shot put sealing his position as the most improved athlete at OLS this season.

The team struggled to compose relay teams, but Millie Williams, Zoey Rooplal, Christina Paul and Hunter Williams ran a competitive novice relay. Another relay team, which finished out of the medals, consisted of Rafael Dunmeyer, Torasso, Russo and Alfonso Dunmeyer.