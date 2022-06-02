Football star Ronnie ‘Rocket’ Hickman Jr. soaring at Ohio St.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Playing for one of the most storied collegiate programs, Ronnie “Rocket” Hickman Jr. has seen his football career skyrocket.

The South Orange native enjoyed a great season as a redshirt sophomore safety for Ohio State University last fall. Hickman Jr., listed at 6-foot-1, 205 pounds, led the team in tackles with 100 and tied for the team lead in interceptions with two to earn all–Big Ten Conference honors, as the Buckeyes finished 11-2, capped by a 48-45 win over Utah in the Rose Bowl on New Year’s Day.

Hickman Jr.’s love of the sport began at an early age. He started playing football with the Maplewood–South Orange Packers youth football organization. Hickman Jr.’s parents, Ronnie Hickman Sr. and Hanifah Crawley, served as the commissioner and president of the Packers, respectively.

Ronnie recalled his playing days as a youngster, saying it was a “no-brainer” to play in the Packers program.

“It was second-to-none,” he said in a phone interview with the News-Record. “I got a chance to compete with really great guys and really look up to some great guys who came before me. It gave me something to look at growing up. It was great.”

During his Packers games, his parents tried to watch him play. But most times, they would be working tirelessly behind the scenes, whether it was working the concession stands or organizing the daylong game events at Underhill Field.

“I am thankful for them,” Hickman Jr. said. “They were always around. I knew they were there.”

Hickman Jr. attended DePaul Catholic High School in Wayne, where he evolved into a bona fide player. He helped DePaul win the state Non-Public Group 3 title in his junior year in 2017. That season, he caught 44 passes for 809 yards and 10 touchdowns. Defensively, he recorded 44 tackles, two interceptions and nine pass breakups. As a senior, Hickman Jr. was ranked as the No. 3 player in the state and in the top 150 nationally by 247Sports.

At DePaul, Hickman Jr. also played lacrosse, having played on the club level for Building Blocks Lacrosse.

After redshirting in his first year with the Buckeyes in 2019, Hickman Jr. didn’t get to play in his first game in 2020 until late in the season due to an injury. But this past season, Hickman Jr. played in all 13 games, making a huge impact.

So what’s it like to play at Ohio State? For one thing, the Buckeyes program is top-notch. Said Hickman Jr., “Playing here, one thing I can say is, you will be around very elite people, as far as your athletes, your trainers, your coaches, the people who are there to help you with your academics. Everything is elite here, and it kind of pushes you to stay on your toes and forces you to be the best person and the best version of yourself, because if you don’t, you’ll be left behind. So I am very appreciative of that and the opportunities that it gives me.”

Naturally, the Buckeyes always want to contend for a national championship. But as any college football fan knows, Ohio State also always wants to beat the “team up north,” as Hickman Jr. and die-hard Buckeyes fans refer to the University of Michigan. The loss to MIchigan last fall still leaves Hickman Jr. and the team with a “bad taste in our mouths,” he said.

As far as his individual goals, Hickman Jr. said he wants to “continue to contribute and to continue to be a leader for my guys on the team.”

As a little kid, Hickman Jr. idolized former Cowboys running back Marion Barber III. Right now, he likes to model his game after current safeties such as Jamal Adams of the Seattle Seahawks and Minkah Fitzpatrick of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Hickman Jr. is looking to have another strong season for the Buckeyes this fall and hopes to have his name called in the NFL draft in the future.

Hickman Jr.’s advice to young football players is to keep working hard, no matter how difficult or challenging it can be.

“Everyone’s path is different,” he said. “There’s going to be ups and downs, and times that you don’t expect, but it’s all about how you respond to those. I would say, if this is what you love, continue to wake up every day and chase it.”

Photos Courtesy of the Hickman family.