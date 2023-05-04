Ronnie ‘Rocket’ Hickman signs with the Cleveland Browns

By on Comments Off on Ronnie ‘Rocket’ Hickman signs with the Cleveland Browns

Ronnie Hickman Jr. shows his focus as he plays in a game for Ohio St.

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — South Orange native Ronnie Hickman Jr. is staying in Ohio to continue his football career as an NFL player.

Hickman, a safety from Ohio State University, signed with the Cleveland Browns as an undrafted free agent on Saturday, April 29, hours after the end of the three-day NFL Draft.

Hickman was named to the All-Big Ten Conference third team this past season, leading the Buckeyes to the College Football Playoff where they lost to eventual champion Georgia in the semifinals on a last-second field goal on New Year’s Eve.

Hickman, nicknamed “Rocket,” graduated from Ohio State with a bachelor of science in human development and family services.

Hickman graduated from DePaul Catholic in Wayne where he helped the team win the state Non-Public Group 3 state title in his junior season in 2017.

Photo Courtesy of Ronnie Hickman Sr.

  

Ronnie ‘Rocket’ Hickman signs with the Cleveland Browns added by on
View all posts by Joe Ragozzino →