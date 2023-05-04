Ronnie ‘Rocket’ Hickman signs with the Cleveland Browns

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — South Orange native Ronnie Hickman Jr. is staying in Ohio to continue his football career as an NFL player.

Hickman, a safety from Ohio State University, signed with the Cleveland Browns as an undrafted free agent on Saturday, April 29, hours after the end of the three-day NFL Draft.

Hickman was named to the All-Big Ten Conference third team this past season, leading the Buckeyes to the College Football Playoff where they lost to eventual champion Georgia in the semifinals on a last-second field goal on New Year’s Eve.

Hickman, nicknamed “Rocket,” graduated from Ohio State with a bachelor of science in human development and family services.

Hickman graduated from DePaul Catholic in Wayne where he helped the team win the state Non-Public Group 3 state title in his junior season in 2017.

Photo Courtesy of Ronnie Hickman Sr.