Saint Joseph girls volleyball teams enjoy victories

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — With a record of 6-2, the Saint Joseph girls volleyball JV squad, composed of fifth- and sixth-graders, had a strong showing during its Friday (2-0) and Saturday (2-1) games this past weekend. Notable plays included Samantha Colding’s return play on Friday versus Our Lady of the Lake and Veronica McLaughlin’s consistent serving, totaling 28 serve points across both matches.

“We are continuing to grow our skills and confidence with every point,” said head coach Helene McLaughlin.

The seventh- and eighth-grade Varsity team won both of its games, 2-0, last week. Lauren Ryan served for nine consecutive points, including four aces versus St. Joseph of Jersey City on Thursday, Oct. 12, and the team displayed its trademark scrappiness, diving and preserving points, including Ainsley Georghan getting two of three touches in a decisive point just in the knick of time to land the ball over the net on Friday against Our Lady of the Lake.

To raise awareness and funding for breast cancer, the home games on Friday, Oct. 27, against South Orange’s Our Lady of Sorrows will be designated “pink games.” The Saint Joseph teams will trade their traditional kelly green uniforms for pink jerseys and the league portion of the 50/50 raffle will be donated to the cause.