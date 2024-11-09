Seton Hall Prep football team gets rematch with Bergen Catholic in state playoffs

ORADELL, NJ — On Saturday, Nov. 2, the Seton Hall Prep football team traveled to Jack McGovern Field on the campus of Bergen Catholic in Oradell and dropped a 31-0 decision. Their record fell to 2-7 on the season. Dominic Campanile threw three touchdown passes to Quincy Porter, and Mujahid Russell scored on a 12-yard touchdown run for the Crusaders’ scoring.

The Super Football Conference, in partnership with the New York Jets, is proud to announce that the Seton Hall Prep representative for the Steve DiGregorio Young Man of the Year Award is senior linebacker Nolan Eilander. He was presented with the award before the Pirates’ game against Bergen Catholic. This award is for the player who excels in the areas of community service, selflessness before selfishness, creating a positive school/team environment and setting a positive example of leadership on and off the field for teammates and peers.

On Sunday morning, Nov. 3, the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Non-Public selection committee met to seed the NJSIAA/XFinity Football State Championship Non-Public “A” bracket.

The Pirates received the No. 8 seed and will travel back to Oradell to face No. 1 seed Bergen Catholic for a 1 p.m. game on Saturday, Nov. 16.

SHP game stats vs. BC

Passing: senior quarterback Jack Gilmore: 9 of 18 passing, 80 yards.

Defense: senior linebacker Dylan Gilmore: 16 tackles; senior linebacker Nolan Eilander: 12 tackles; senior lineman Tyler Amato: 12 tackles; senior linebacker Justin Cook: 10 tackles, 1 sack; and senior safety David Manzo: 10 tackles.

