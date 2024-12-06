South Orange Elks Hoop Free-Throw contest winners advance to districts

Some of the participants of the South Orange Elks Lodge Hoop Shoot Free-Throw Competition gather for a group pose. With them are members of the South Orange Elks.
MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — More than 25 student-athletes recently competed in the South Orange Elks Lodge Hoop Shoot Free-Throw Competition at St. Joseph’s in Maplewood. The winners were:

  • 8-9 Boys – Sebastian Banker
  • 10-11 Girls – Kendrick Conway
  • 10-11 Boys – Greyson Gousse
  • 12-13 Girls – Fiona Lowe
  • 12-13 Boys – Aditya Singla 

These winners will make their way to Nutley on Sunday, Dec. 8, for the Elks district contest that will be at the Nutley Recreation Center.

Photos Courtesy of Gerry O’Connor

  

