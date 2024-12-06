South Orange Elks Hoop Free-Throw contest winners advance to districts

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — More than 25 student-athletes recently competed in the South Orange Elks Lodge Hoop Shoot Free-Throw Competition at St. Joseph’s in Maplewood. The winners were:

8-9 Boys – Sebastian Banker

10-11 Girls – Kendrick Conway

10-11 Boys – Greyson Gousse

12-13 Girls – Fiona Lowe

12-13 Boys – Aditya Singla

These winners will make their way to Nutley on Sunday, Dec. 8, for the Elks district contest that will be at the Nutley Recreation Center.

Photos Courtesy of Gerry O’Connor