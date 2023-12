Connect on Linked in

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The South Orange Elks No. 1154 recently held its Elks Hoop Shoot Free Throw Competition at St. Joseph’s School in Maplewood.

The winners were as follows:

Girls ages 8-9

Mary Jane (M.J.) Galea

Girls ages 10-11

Adriana Pinto

Boys ages 8-9

Greyson Gousse

Boys ages 10-11

Jack Catanese

Boys ages 12-13

Matteo Garcia

Photo Courtesy of Gerry O’Connor