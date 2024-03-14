South Orange freshmen lead Montclair Kimberley Academy swimming teams

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — South Orange residents Simon Maza and Lola D’Agosta-Serravallo were up-and-coming freshmen on Montclair Kimberley Academy’s improved boys and girls swimming teams this past winter season.

The pair competed in a variety of events, while Maza helped the Cougar boys to a 3-6 record (3-2 in the Super Essex Conference–Liberty Division), and D’Agosta boosted the MKA girls to a 5-6 overall mark and superb 5-1 record in the SEC–Liberty, while also earning a berth in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Non-Public state tournament.

The Cougar girls were defeated by Kent Place in the opening round of the states but with youth being paramount for both squads, there are high hopes for coach Cienne Keegan’s MKA swim teams next season.

