South Orange freshman Miles Lewis helps Montclair Kimberley Academy hockey team clinch Kelly Division title

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Miles Lewis, a freshman from South Orange, is a member of the highly successful Montclair Kimberley Academy ice hockey team (10-4-3 overall record), which finished first in the N.J. Interscholastic Ice Hockey League’s Kelly Division during the regular season at 8-2-2 and was the runner-up to Scotch Plains–Fanwood in the Monday, Feb. 10, Kelly Cup playoff final, as Raiders won, 4-1.

The Cougars also won the annual Montclair Cup, defeating crosstown neighbor Montclair High and will gear up for the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Non-Public state tournament.

Photo Courtesy of Steve Tober