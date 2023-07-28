South Orange native and Villanova basketball standout Mark Armstrong competes for Team USA at World Cup in Hungary

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE — South Orange native Mark Armstrong, who completed a successful freshman season for the Villanova University men’s basketball team, was a member of the USA U-19 national team that competed in the FIBA under-19 basketball World Cup in Debrecen, Hungary, from June 24 to July 2.

Armstrong, a 6-foot-3 guard, was one of 12 players on the team that finished in fourth place overall in the tournament. The team went 5-0, defeating Madagascar 136-69, Slovenia 77-72, Lebanon 122-70, China 92-69 and Japan 105-61.

In the semifinals, the team lost to France 89-86. In the third-fourth place consolation game, the team lost to Turkey 84-70.

Armstrong had 19 points against Madagascar and was the second-leading scorer on the team in the game. After scoring five points against Slovenia, he had 14 points, including hitting 10 of 10 free throws, with seven assists in the win against China. Armstrong had 15 points, including hitting 7 of 7 free throws, with four steals in the win against Japan.

Armstrong had a game-high 17 points, going 7 of 15 from the field, in the loss to France. He was held scoreless in 8:16 minutes of play in the consolation against Turkey.

Armstrong, who had a standout career at St. Peter’s Prep in Jersey City, was named to the All–Big East Conference Freshman Team this past season, as voted by the league’s coaches. In 34 games played with seven starts, he averaged 5.3 points and 2.0 rebounds, including hitting 87.5 % of his free throws, in 19.9 minutes a game. The Villanova Wildcats are one of the top programs in the nation, having won the national championships in 2016 and 2018, and are looking to bounce back from a 17-17 season, led by the return of Armstrong.

Here is a Q&A with Armstrong:

Q: What was it like to be selected to play for the USA U19 team and represent your country again?

A: It was an honor to play for Team USA again. I do not take experiences like these for granted. Despite the result, I grew as a player and developed many great relationships with my teammates. It is always a privilege to put a Team USA jersey on, and I look forward to future opportunities with USA Basketball.

Q: What were some of your favorite memories playing in the tournament and visiting Hungary?

A: My favorite part about playing in the tournament was just competing with the team. I felt like we really came together in a short period of time and committed to playing for each other. My favorite part about the trip itself was traveling to the city and getting to experience the culture in Hungary. The views were crazy. We had some great team dinners that I really enjoyed as well. Overall, it was a really cool experience.

Q: What were your impressions of playing against other foreign teams?

A: Each of the foreign teams had a unique play style. There were several talented players on the other teams who I enjoyed competing against. We had to fight for our victories. I appreciated both the competitiveness and sportsmanship the teams displayed throughout the tournament.

Q: How will this experience benefit your basketball career going forward?

A: Being one of the older guys on Team USA, I was able to step into a leadership role. Helping the younger guys navigate their first Team USA experience was very important to me. As I return to Villanova for my sophomore year, I want to use this experience as a leader to my benefit. We have upperclassmen that are phenomenal leaders for us. I want to be able to add to that and help lead in my own way as a younger player on the team.

Q: What are your goals for next season at Villanova?

A: We have a very talented roster this year. A primary goal of mine is to be a player who comes to work with the right mindset and attitude every day. I want to be a player that commits himself to the team so that we can achieve our goals. These goals include a Big East Championship and a deep run in the NCAA tournament. My offseason has been great and I look forward to being a strong contributor to our success this season.

Photos Courtesy of Villanova Athletics