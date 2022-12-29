South Orange native Ronnie Hickman leads Ohio State in the College Football Playoff on Dec. 31 versus Georgia

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — South Orange native Ronnie Hickman Jr., a fourth-year starting safety, will lead the Ohio State University Buckeyes football team in the College Football Playoff semifinals. The Buckeyes will face the University of Georgia, which is the defending national champion, on Saturday, Dec. 31, in the Peach Bowl at 8 p.m. at the Mercedes–Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. Hickman, a graduate of DePaul Catholic in Wayne, made third-team all–Big Ten Conference this season.

Photo Courtesy of Ronnie Hickman Sr.