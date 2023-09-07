South Orange native Ronnie ‘Rocket’ Hickman realizes NFL dream with the Cleveland Browns

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The dream for any football player is to make it to the NFL.

Ronnie “Rocket” Hickman has realized that dream.

After an impressive preseason, the 21-year-old South Orange native made the final 53-player roster for the Cleveland Browns.

The 6-foot-1, 209-pound safety signed with the Browns as an undrafted free agent immediately following the NFL Draft this past spring. Hickman enjoyed a stellar career at Ohio State, being named to the third team on the all–Big Ten Conference after starting all 13 games and recording 53 tackles and one interception.

In his first NFL preseason game, Hickman recorded two interceptions against the Washngton Commanders.

Some pretty decent range shown from Ronnie Hickman Jr. on his first INT. Could have stayed a bit further over the top, but good range to make a play on the ball. pic.twitter.com/wvlWBD5Ziv — Cory (@fakecorykinnan) August 13, 2023



Hickman had another interception against the Philadelphia Eagles in the Browns’ second preseason game.

Hickman played at DePaul Catholic High School in Wayne.

The Browns will kick off the season this Sunday, Sept. 10, at home against the Cincinnati Bengals at 1 p.m. Hickman’s uniform number is 33.