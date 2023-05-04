South Orange resident and MKA two-sport star Jordan Fishback feted at Essex–Hudson scholar-athlete affair

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — South Orange resident Jordan Fishback, a senior at Montclair Kimberley Academy and a standout for the Cougars’ lacrosse and football teams, was recently MKA’s representative at the 2023 Essex–Hudson County Scholar–Athlete Dinner.

An Essex tradition that started more than a half century ago, and now also includes a neighboring county, was highlighted once again as the Essex–Hudson Chapter of the National Football Foundation College Hall of Fame presented the 58th W. Donald Horn Scholar-Leader-Athlete Awards Program on Monday evening, April 24, at Nanina’s in the Park in Belleville.

Fishback, who is headed to Oberlin College, in Ohio, in the fall for lacrosse, was also a standout running back, linebacker and general jack-of-all trades in football for the Cougars as he served as one of his team’s co-captains during last fall’s gridiron campaign. He is currently excelling as a long-stick midfielder and defenseman for the MKA lacrosse team as one of the squad’s top ground ball performers with 45 through 10 games for the 1-9 Cougars.

“Jordan was such a valuable member of our football team and did a little bit of everything for us last season,” said veteran MKA head coach and Belleville resident Anthony Rea. “We utilized him in the Wildcat to run or throw the ball. He is a top receiver, and he helped anchor our secondary on defense. Plus, his leadership along with fellow co-captain Nic Lembo provided a terrific example for our younger players.”

In one of his top performances of the 2022 fall season, Fishback scored three touchdowns in MKA’s 28-14 win at Newark Academy. He had 10 carries for 93 yards and two scores of 55 and 12 yards. Plus, he had four receptions for 46 yards and another TD.

In lacrosse he has been a steady performer for an MKA team going through the rigors of a rebuilding campaign with a very young squad and a 1-9 record entering recent action.

“Jordan is a coach’s dream with the way he is always working so hard both in practice and during the games,” said MKA lacrosse coach Dave Giarrusso. “He is very proficient in the all-important area of ground balls with his terrific hustle and persistence and sets a great example for our younger kids.”