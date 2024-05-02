South Orange resident Deborah Giddins leads Montclair Kimberley Academy girls lacrosse team

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

MONTCLAIR/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — South Orange resident Deborah Giddins has been a mainstay on the defense for the Montclair Kimberley Academy girls lacrosse team, while helping the defending Non-Public B state champions to a strong spring season.

“Deborah is a terrific player for us and helps solidify our defense, which is a strong suit for this team,” said MKA veteran coach Chelsea Goss, whose team entered its Saturday, April 27, game at neighboring Montclair High with a perfect 8-0 record. “She is athletic and always gives 100 percent in making sure we’re in good position to limit our opponent.”

Giddins was leading MKA with 11 forced turnovers, to go along with eight ground balls through the first eight games, while providing a steadying force in front of the Cougars’ Penn-bound all-state senior goalie Orly Sedransk.

Photos Courtesy of Gene Nann