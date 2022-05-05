South Orange resident Jordan Fishback enjoying strong season for Montclair Kimberley Academy lacrosse team

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Following up a successful football season last fall, South Orange resident Jordan Fishback continues his strong junior year at Montclair Kimberley Academy as a standout defenseman this spring for the Cougars lacrosse team.

Fishback entered recent action with a pair of goals and 34 ground balls for MKA which has put together a 3-8 record (1-5 in the tough Waterman Division) through the season’s first 11 matches.

“Jordan Fishback is one of our most dependable defensemen, moving to the position last year as he has made a smooth transition from midfield,” said MKA head coach Dave Giarrusso. “Utilizing his experience and techniques on the football field as an outside linebacker, Jordan’s athleticism enables him to cover the top offensive players whether they are an attackman or a midfielder.

“His competitiveness and discipline in preparation have made him a top college prospect for lacrosse. With a lot of the Covid restrictions the past two years it was difficult to get team workouts in, Jordan continued to be diligent in his offseason workout routines, working with our former lacrosse Coach Rock Tate at CHAR Fitness, in Montclair and it is beginning to show big dividends.

Fishback, who has five career goals and an assist, also has 65 ground balls over two seasons. He also excelled at wide receiver along with at linebacker for MKA’s 4-6 football squad last fall.

Photo Courtesy of Gene Nann