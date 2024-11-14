South Orange resident Oona Girton Marshall helps lead Montclair Kimberley Academy girls tennis team to banner season

MONTCLAIR, NJ — Montclair Kimberley Academy coach Bill Wing spoke about how great it was for his Cougars girls tennis team to end its 2024 season on such a high note for one particular major reason.

“Winning the prep B tournament championship was a tremendous way for our seniors to finish their season,” said the longtime Cougars head net mentor. “All our seniors have contributed to the success of our team.”

One of those seniors was South Orange resident Oona Girton-Marshall, who saw some duty at doubles for the talent-laden Cougars. She would frequently team up with fellow senior Jihoo Shim of Paramus, including in a regular season match against Verona when the Cougars won the team decision, 3-2.

Wing would frequently look to give his full varsity roster an opportunity to play in matches and even though none of the four seniors on the team were regular starters they all did their part both in matches and in practice to help make the Cougars a very cohesive unit.

“Our seniors help set the tone for the great camaraderie that this team certainly had,” said Wing. “We always like to emphasize the leadership role of all our seniors.”

Girton-Marshall and Charlotte Boerger of South Orange, and Shim and Christina Chakhtoura of Essex Fells were the seniors on this season’s MKA girls net squad.

MKA had to reload at several positions this season following the graduation last June of five senior starters from the outstanding 2023 squad that finished 19-1; and this fall’s Cougar netters continued to battle hard in the Super Essex Conference-American Division while finishing 10-7 overall and 1-3 in the rigorous SEC-American.

MKA reached the semifinals of the Essex County Tournament before falling to Newark Academy, 4-1; and the Cougars’ state tournament run ended with a 4-1 setback to Holy Angels in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Non-Public, North state sectional quarterfinals on Oct. 8.

However, the Cougars certainly ended their 2024 fall season on a high note, as in addition to the singles state championship for Nina Abalos, the team captured its second straight prep B championship on Oct. 21 at Wardlaw-Hartridge.