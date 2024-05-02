South Orange resident Simon Hardiman leads Montclair Kimberley Academy boys lacrosse

MONTCLAIR/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Sophomore Simon Hardiman of South Orange is continuing to be a force in his second year as the starting goalie for the Montclair Kimberley Academy boys lacrosse team.

“Simon has tremendous talent and moxie,” said MKA coach Dave Giarrusso. “We threw him in the fire – so to speak – last year as just a freshman and he did a really nice job for us while playing at a level far beyond being a ninth-grader who was playing varsity high school lacrosse for the first time.

“And, he has continued to excel this season for us as he keeps getting better with every game.”

Hardiman entered recent action with 52 saves while allowing 44 goals in six starts for MKA. He missed one game in the early going with a sprained ankle.

Last spring, he recorded 207 saves while allowing 175 goals in 17 starts for the 5-13 Cougars.

Photos Courtesy of Gene Nann