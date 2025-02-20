South Orange residents spark Montclair Kimberley Academy swim teams this season

Simon Maza

SOUTH ORANGE/MONTCLAIR, NJ — South Orange residents Simon Maza and Lola D’Agosta-Serravallo have been key contributors for the Montclair Kimberley Academy boys and girls swimming teams this winter.

Maza, a sophomore, has been a strong freestyle swimmer for the boys team, which improved to 3-7 with a 99-64 win against Morristown Beard on Tuesday, Feb. 11. Maza was a member of the Cougars’ first-place 200-meter individual medley relay (1 minute, 54.99 seconds). He also won the 500 freestyle (5:58) and placed third in the 200 freestyle (2:21).

Lola D’Agosta-Serravallo

D’Agosta-Serravallo, a sophomore, has proven to be a versatile member of the Cougars. 

In a late-season meet on Feb. 11 against a strong Morristown Beard squad (10-1), she excelled as a member of the 400-meter relay team that finished third and she also placed fourth in the 100 backstroke in 1 minute, 20.58 seconds.

The MKA girls finished 3-7 during a rebuilding campaign in the tough Super Essex Conference–American Division, which includes strong programs such as Montclair, Columbia, Mount St. Dominic and Newark Academy.

 

  

