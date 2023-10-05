South Orange’s Ben Morganstein leads Montclair Kimberley Academy football team

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — South Orange resident Ben Morganstein, a junior at Montclair Kimberley Academy, is enjoying a fine season as a key two-way lineman for the Cougars. He had posted a team-leading 38 tackles with one forced fumble through the first four games for the Montclair-based private school, which is a member of the Metropolitan Independent Football League.

“Ben is doing an excellent job at both defensive tackle and at the left offensive tackle for us,” said MKA head coach Anthony Rea. “He’s been involved in a ton of tackles on the defensive side of the ball, but what has been most impressive has been the increased leadership role he has taken on. He has really matured and grown up and he is one of the cornerstones of the team right now.”

MKA also is looking forward to the return to action of valuable sophomore wide receiver Nate Chou of Maplewood, who is in his second season as a varsity player for the Cougars. “Nate has been out with an illness since the end of the first half of our Dalton game and we are certainly hoping he continues to progress well and to get him back at some point in the season, but happy to say that he is feeling better now, which is the most important thing,” said 10th-year MKA coach Anthony Rea. “Nate is a very important two-way starter for us at wide receiver and safety when he is on the field.”

Chou had a fine freshman season for the 5-4 Cougars in 2022 with 11 receptions for 99 yards and 21 tackles plus an interception.