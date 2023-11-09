South Orange’s Debbie Giddins, junior at Montclair Kimberley Academy, commits to Howard University for lacrosse

MONTCLAIR, NJ — South Orange resident Debbie Giddins, a junior at Montclair Kimberley Academy, recently made a verbal commitment to continue her lacrosse career at Howard University.

Giddins was a key defender for MKA’s Non-Public B state championship girls lacrosse squad last spring. “Debbie Giddins was one of the key contributors to our outstanding team defense,” said MKA coach Chelsea Goss. “She transferred into MKA last year and was an immediate impact player for us. She definitely has a bright future in the sport and we look forward to having her back for two more seasons with our team.”