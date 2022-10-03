South Orange’s Jordan Fishback leads Montclair Kimberley Academy football team

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — South Orange resident Jordan Fishback is enjoying a strong first half in his senior season as a co-captain and very versatile performer for the promising Montclair Kimberley Academy football team.

In the 26-14 victory over the Dalton School (N.Y.) at MKA’s Van Brunt Field on Saturday, Oct. 1, Fishback’s 18-yard touchdown run in the third quarter snapped a 14-14 tie and helped propel the Cougars to their third win of the season.

Fishback finished with 20 carries for 93 yards, had a reception for 3 yards and also completed the only pass he threw for a 57-yard gain. On defense, the veteran wide receiver-running back-safety had two tackles.

On the season, the South Orange resident leads the Cougars in receiving with 13 catches for 155 yards and 2 TDs. As a key performer on the ground he has 57 carries for 353 yards and 5 TDs.

He also has had three punt returns for 37 yards.

“Jordan is such a valuable member of our team and does a little bit of everything for us,” said veteran MKA head coach and Belleville resident Anthony Rea. “We utilize him in the Wildcat to run or throw the ball, he is a top receiver, and he helps anchor our secondary on defense.

“Plus, his leadership along with fellow co-captain Nic Lembo (of Essex Fells) provides a terrific example for our younger players.”

In one of his top performances to date, Fishback scored three TDs in MKA’s 28-14 win at Newark Academy on Sept. 9. He had 10 carries for 93 yards and two scores of 55 and 12 yards. Plus, he had four receptions for 46 yards and another TD.

MKA’s other victory to date was 20-13 over Fieldston (N.Y.) on Sept. 17.

On Saturday, Oct. 8, the Cougars journey into New York to take on Horace Mann in a 2:30 p.m. kickoff.

Photos Courtesy of Vinny Carchietta and Charles Martin.