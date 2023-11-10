Share on Facebook Follow on Facebook Add to Google+ Connect on Linked in Subscribe by Email Print This Post South Orange’s Maren Wheeler, second from right, poses with her teammates and coaches on the Montclair Kimberley Academy girls cross-country team that won its first-ever Essex County team championship on Monday, Oct. 23, at Brookdale Park in Bloomfield. From left are coach Tim White of West Orange, Milena Kwapniewski of North Caldwell, Olivia Olson of West Orange, Victoria Altirs of Saddle River, Maggie Horn of Montclair, Natalie Ewing of Montclair, Olga Shandarivska of North Caldwell, Wheeler and coach Sarah Bradley of Montclair.(Photo Courtesy of Montclair Kimberley Academy Athletics) Montclair Kimberley Academy cross-country South Orange’s Maren Wheeler helps Montclair Kimberley Academy girls cross-country team to first-ever Essex County title added by Editor on November 10, 2023View all posts by Editor →