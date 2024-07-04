South Orange’s Mark Armstrong signs with the Brooklyn Nets

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Mark Armstrong’s dreams of making it to the NBA have been fulfilled.

And he is staying close to home.

The South Orange native signed with the Brooklyn Nets as an undrafted free agent after the end of the NBA Draft on Thursday, June 27. The draft incidentally was held at the Barclays Center, home of the Nets, with the first round on Wednesday, June 26, and the second round the following day.

Armstrong, a 6-foot-2 guard, played two years at Villanova University and declared for the draft at the end of his sophomore season. He started 32 of 34 games this season for the Wildcats, averaging 24.5 minutes and 8.4 points per game. His 83 assists led Villanova.

In all, Armstrong appeared in 68 games for the Wildcats in his two seasons.

Armstrong played at St. Peter’s Prep of Jersey City before signing with Villanova.

The Nets let go one Villanova star and brought in another, as they traded Mikal Bridges, a former Villanova star, to the New York Knicks a day prior to the draft.

Photo Courtesy of Villanova Athletics