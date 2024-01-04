South Orange’s Ronnie Hickman records pick-6 to lead NFL’s Browns

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Ronnie Hickman’s first interception in the NFL was memorable.

Hickman, a South Orange native and rookie safety, returned an interception for a touchdown, one of several highlights in the Cleveland Browns’ 37-20 home victory over the New York Jets on Thursday night, Dec. 28, in front of a nationwide TV audience.

With the Browns leading 13-7, Hickman picked off Jets quarterback Trevor Siemian’s pass and returned it 30 yards into the end zone with 2:01 remaining in the first quarter to break open the game.

Hickman’s journey to the NFL is inspiring. After being undrafted, Hickman signed with the Browns following a stellar career at Ohio State University, where he earned all–Big Ten honors. It was a great situation for Hickman, who got to stay in the state of Ohio. Hickman had an impressive preseason and the Browns decided to keep him on the roster, where he has played all season.

Hickman is a graduate of DePaul Catholic High School, located in Wayne.

In front of a raucous home crowd, the victory clinched a playoff spot for the Browns, who improved to 11-5 on the season.

Photos Courtesy of Cleveland Browns