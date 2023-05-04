South Orange’s Simon Hardiman emerges as stellar freshman goalie on Montclair Kimberley Academy boys lacrosse team

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Simon Hardiman, a freshman from South Orange, has emerged right away as a stellar goalie for the Montclair Kimberley Academy lacrosse team. Despite the team’s 1-9 record entering recent action, the young netminder has continued to show his skill and perseverance with 126 saves while allowing 100 goals in nine starts.

“I’m so proud of Simon, who has both moxie and talent in facing onslaughts of shots against some very strong opponents that we’ve seen so far this season,” said MKA coach Dave Giarrusso. “He continues to improve each day and he demonstrates the skill of a goalie to watch over the next few years, that’s for sure!”

Hardiman and MKA will be seeking their third straight appearance in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Non-Public B state tournament final. The tournament will begin later this month.