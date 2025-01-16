South Orange’s Van Girton Marshall leads Montclair Kimberley Academy boys hoops team

SOUTH ORANGE/MONTCLAIR, NJ — South Orange resident Van Girton Marshall is a senior leader and leading scorer for a very young and rebuilding Montclair Kimberley Academy boys basketball team, which entered recent action with a 1-5 record, while having three freshmen and two sophomores in its rotation for veteran coach Tony Jones, a former standout player for coach Greg Tynes at the old Clifford Scott High School in East Orange.

Girton Marshall has averaged 13.4 points per game for the Cougars through the first month of the season, after hitting for a team-leading 10.5 ppg last season, when MKA finished 14-9 and reached the state prep B–Division Tournament final.