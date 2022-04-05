St. Joseph basketball program has 3 Newark CYO Athletics Award honorees

From left, Renee Baptiste, and players Catherine Nolan and Nathaniel Wack were the St. Joseph’s award winners at the Newark CYO Athletics Award recognition ceremony held at the Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart in Newark.

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — St. Joseph’s CYO basketball program was well represented at the recent Archdiocese of Newark CYO Athletics Award recognition ceremony held at the Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart in Newark. 

Catherine Nolan and Nathaniel Wack each received the Archdiocesan Youth Parish/School Sportsmanship Award, which is presented to an athlete who displays outstanding sportsmanship through service or actions on and off the athletic field in their parish or school community.

Renee Baptiste received the Archdiocesan Adult Parish/School Discipleship Award, presented to express appreciation and gratitude to the adults who have demonstrated a commitment to young people and athletics in their parish or school community.

Photo Courtesy of Gerry O'Connor

  

