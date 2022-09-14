St. Joseph’s accepting basketball registrations

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — St. Joseph’s Catholic Youth Organization in Maplewood is now accepting registrations for girls and boys in grades one to eight for the 2022-2023 basketball season.

CYO basketball is open to all children living in the Maplewood–South Orange community who are parishioners at St. Joseph’s in Maplewood, Our Lady of Sorrows in South Orange or other local Catholic parishes, and attend the parish religious education program.

St. Joseph’s CYO plays in the Archdiocese of Newark’s Essex County CYO Youth Basketball League against other Catholic parishes and schools. After player evaluations, teams are composed based on age by school grade. Starting in mid-October, teams will begin to practice once or twice during the week and will play games at St. Joseph’s gym beginning after Thanksgiving and ending in mid-March.

Additional information can be found on the St. Joseph’s CYO Basketball website at stjosephcyo.org. For more information, contact Gerry O’Connor, St. Joseph’s CYO athletic director, at stjosephcyobb@aol.com.