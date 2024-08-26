St. Joseph’s accepts girls volleyball sign-ups

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — St. Joseph’s CYO Athletics in Maplewood is currently accepting registration for the 2024 Girls Volleyball program this fall for girls in grades 5-8. Teams are open to student-athletes who are registered parishioners in the Catholic CCD program at a local Catholic parish. St. Joseph’s is anticipating having two teams: JV for fifth and sixth grades, and varsity for seventh and eighth grades. No prior experience is necessary.

Registration is now open and will end on Sept. 8. For more information and to register go to: https://www.stjosephscyo.org/volleyball/.