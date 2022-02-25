St. Joseph’s Celtics basketball teams enjoy busy action

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The St. Joseph’s boys basketball varsity team, coached by Chris Wack and Will Nolan, had a busy and mostly successful weekend, Feb. 19-20. The seventh-eighth grade boys started the weekend with a 60-53 victory at St. Cassian’s. Player of the game Lawrence Hartman had 2 points, 10 rebounds, and three steals, and played a tight defense. Lachlan Wallace scored 22 points, and James Nolan scored 11 before leaving the game with a serious ankle injury.

On Saturday, Feb. 19, the team lost a heartbreaker at St. Michael’s, battling back from 11 points down with 2 minutes left, only to lose 40-37. Nathaniel Wack led all in scoring with 20 points, and Celtic player of the game Jack Ebert had 7 points and nine rebounds. Sunday, Feb. 20, saw a battle of the Celtics, with a match against Jim Fardin’s St. Joseph’s varsity team. Despite being short-handed, the Wack/Nolan team won 45-25 behind a tight 1-3-1 defense. Wallace led the team with 15 points, Wack had 11 points and five steals, and Celtic player of the game Brendan Kouyoumdijan had 9 points and 10 rebounds. Donovan Jimenez had 3 steals and five rebounds to wrap up the Celtics’ team effort.

The St Joseph’s Celtics Varsity girls team lost a hard-fought game against St Cassian on Friday night, Feb. 18, in Montclair. St Joe’s got within 4 points at halftime before ultimately falling 39-28 to the Cougars. Catherine Nolan led all scorers with 18 points and added five blocked shots and two assists. Amy Ogunsanya pulled down 26 rebounds to go along with four steals, two assists and two points. Olivia Roskin added 4 points and Phoebe Perlman and Genet Sheridan each had 2 points.

The Varsity boys–Brian Kostka team traveled down the road to their neighbors at Our Lady of Sorrows. The Celtics came up short, 56-46. Will Iozzio had a tremendous night from behind the arc and was named Celtic of the Game

The Varsity boys–Kostka team dropped a tough one on the road against St. Thomas, 71-50. Will Kostka was named Celtic of the Game.

The JV boys–Kevin Donohue team won an exciting game against St. Thomas, 30-27. Kadmiel Ndimah was named Celtic of the Game.

The boys–Donohue team traveled down the road to their neighbors at Our Lady of Sorrows last week. The Celtics came up short, 39-29. Sean Brandt was named Celtic of the Game.

The JV girls–Eddie Peterson team pulled ahead in the fourth quarter to get a 28-14 victory over St. Cassian’s. Sofia Peterson was effective on both ends of the court and was named Celtic of the Game.

The JV boys–Donohue team fought hard, but took a loss against Aquinas 43-19. Jack Dixon was named Celtic of the Game with 8 points and four rebounds.

The third- and fourth-grade girls–Jim Maguire team played hard, but fell against St. Thomas 17-7. Shanae Lonning was named Celtic of the Game.

The high school–Jurgens Bauer team played its hearts out. Their solid defense, combined with the best rebounding they have performed all season, were the keys to claiming victory over the previously-undefeated Holy Trinity 58-55. Alfred Duallo was chosen as Player of the Game with his 10 points, seven rebounds and three steals. Congratulations to Alfred. Great job on the boards and loved watching your sneaky defense and those key put-back baskets!

Once again William Walsman, the team’s season leader, led the team with 20 points, along with four steals and three rebounds. Jerimiah Cook had a very impressive game, while pitted against a much taller front line by grabbing nine rebounds, and scoring 8. Lincoln Kessler swished a three, got fouled on his next attempt, then buried all three free throws, and finished with 6 points after injuring his knee in the first half.

Callan Bauer scored seven, and reliably protected the ball while running the offense. Riley Walsman had 4 points with three rebounds, and Cian O’Connor added four rebounds, and three points to complete the scoring. Buchi Amobi grabbed four important rebounds and impressed with his ability to play multiple positions throughout the game.

“The key to our victory was our tenacious defensive effort,” said Coach Scott Walsman. “I’m so proud of the way this team performed.” Coach Bauer agreed, adding “How marvelous it is to see our boys work so hard, and work together as a team to bring home this impressive victory.”

The Celtics now have won six in a row, after starting the year losing their first three. “This team has improved steadily and is in a good position as we approach the playoffs, but we have one more regular season game and it’s a big one,” Coach Bauer said.