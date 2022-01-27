St. Joseph’s Celtics basketball teams enjoy several wins during busy weekend

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — This past weekend saw plenty of hardwood action for the St. Joseph’s Celtics basketball teams.

The fifth-grade JV girls team defeated Our Lady of the Lake, of Verona, on Sunday, Jan. 23, 15-7, in a hard-fought defensive battle. The girls trailed 4-2 at halftime but came out blazing in the third quarter to take their winning streak to five games. Ella Chappelear earned the player-of-the-game honor as the leading scorer, with 6 points. Elisabeth Froelich played hounding defense and had several rebounds and steals. Gigi Jimenez was a force down low and continued her great foul shooting. Mary Browne and Maddie Adams each notched a basket and had several rebounds. Sarah Sullivan and Lila Clammer continued their backcourt dominance with multiple assists, baskets and steals.

The seventh- and eighth-grade girls team recorded their second straight win with a 32-16 victory over St. Catherine’s of Cedar Grove on Saturday, Jan. 22, in Maplewood. Genet Sheridan was the key to a balanced scoring and defensive effort, finishing with 8 points and five steals. Catherine Nolan added 4 points, four assists and nine rebounds. Gabriella Ladd added 4 points and two assists, and Rory Grace Thompson contributed 2 points and three steals. The shorthanded team was helped by call-ups from the sixth-grade team: Cassie McGuire contributed a game-high 10 points, and Sophia Peterson added 4 points, two assists, and four rebounds. On Sunday, Jan. 23, the girls lost to St. Thomas of Bloomfield, 33-25. Olivia Roskin was the player of the game, with 7 points, five steals and four rebounds.

The third- and fourth-grade girls beat St Catherine’s of Cedar Grove on Saturday, Jan. 22, 10-6. Ella Maguire was named player of the game. On Sunday, Jan. 23, the team lost a hard-fought battle, 10-8, to St. Thomas of Bloomfield. Pia Schuman was named player of the game.

On Saturday, the JV sixth-grade girls beat St. Catherine’s, 23-11. Ava Hersh led the way with 6 points, two rebounds and one assist. On Sunday, Jan. 23, the JV sixth-grade girls beat St. Thomas of Bloomfield, 28-7. Cassie Maguire was named player of the game, with 6 points, three rebounds, two assists and one steal.

The seventh- and eighth-grade boys team lost an overtime thriller to Our Lady of the Lake, of Verona, 54-53. Neither team ever led by more than 4 points during the game. Nathanial Wack was named player of the game with 15 points, nine rebounds, three steals and an amazing eight blocks.

The seventh- and eighth-grade boys team beat St. Catherine’s, 34-4, with Gavin Lubomski leading the way with 6 points, eight rebounds and two blocks.

The third- and fourth-grade boys raised their records to 7-0 with a 14-4 win over St. Catherine’s on Saturday, Jan. 22. James Dixon was named player of the game.

The high school boys team won their first game of the season with a 56-39 win over Holy Trinity of Westfield. Will Walsman was player of the game, with 19 points, six rebounds, six steals and four assists.

All 12 St. Joseph teams return to the court this weekend, with 14 home games total on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 28-30.