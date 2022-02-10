St. Joseph’s Celtics basketball teams give impressive efforts

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The St. Joseph’s Celtics basketball teams enjoyed fine action.

St. Joseph’s JV boys in the CYO Liberty Division went into the weekend facing a doubleheader: first against the Our Lady of Sorrows Crusaders, then a rematch versus Our Lady of the Lake, Verona. The Celtics were on their home court for both games, and they took full advantage, taking the lead early in both games thanks to great leadership from point guard Blake Waller. The St. Joe’s 30-26 win in the first game was hard-fought, especially since the Crusaders had a much deeper bench: 15 players to the Celtics’ seven. St. Joe’s boys managed to outhustle OLS, though, and Tommy Walmsley alone stole the ball from the Crusaders no fewer than five times, earning him a Player of the Game nod.

On Sunday, Feb. 6, the Celtics were hungry for their rematch against OLL, since the Lakers beat them badly back in January. Sunday saw another trouncing, but this time in reverse, as the Celtics decisively overpowered the Lake. The strong offense was powered by a pair of Jacks: Player of the Game Jack Dixon was consistent throughout at hitting baskets, and Jack Pachal had a stunning 10-point fourth quarter to give the Celtics a more-than-comfortable 32-15 victory. The two wins elevate St. Joe’s to third place in the five-team Liberty League.

St Joseph’s third- and fourth-grade boys beat St. Catherine’s 31-10. There was really great passing by the Celtics and strong defensive play, with numerous steals and blocks. James Waller scored 10, Evan Fitzhugh scored 9, Xavier Connell scored 6, Peter Stein scored 4 and Teddy Chamberlin scored 2.

The fifth-grade JV girls team from St. Joseph’s fell 27-12 to Good Shepherd of Nutley on Sunday, Feb. 6, in a game that was much closer than the final score indicated. The game was close into the second half until Good Shepherd went on a late run. Lila Clammer, the Player of the Game for St Joseph’s, carried the team on her back for much of the contest, scoring 6 points, playing tough defense, and getting several steals. Maddie Adams, Sarah Sullivan, and Mary Browne each had a basket. Elisabeth Froelich and Ella Chappelear also contributed with aggressive defense and several rebounds.

St Joe’s triumphed, 35-26, in a hard-fought game versus St. Catherine’s on Sunday, Feb. 6, in Cedar Grove. After trailing in the first quarter, the Celtics used strong defense to rally to a 35-26 victory.

Phoebe Perlman sparked the team, scoring 4 points and adding five rebounds and five steals. Amy Ogunsanya led the Celtics in scoring with 10 points and added 19 rebounds. Olivia Roskin contributed 7 points and 14 steals.

The varsity boys–Fardin team played hard all 32 minutes but fell to St. Al’s 46-26. Teddy Fardin and Dylan Maguire played tremendously on both sides of the court to be named Players of the Game.

The varsity boys–Kostka team never surrendered, but St. Joseph’s of East Orange defeated the Celtics, 60-32. Will Kostka had 20 points. On Sunday, Feb. 6, the team rebounded and beat St. Catherine’s, 51-16, as Sean Hayes was named Player of the Game with 23 points and 7 rebounds.

The varsity boys–Wack team battled but took a 68-48 loss against Aquinas. Lachlan Wallace was named Player of the Game.

The JV boys–Walsh team made some great plays but fell 41-21 against St. Al’s. Will Placke was named Player of the Game.

The third- and fourth-grade girls–Maguire team had lockdown D in the second half to secure the 6-5 victory over St. Al’s. Grace Pachal was named Player of the Game. On Sunday, Feb. 6, the girls beat St. Catherine’s 11-9.

The JV girls–Peterson team beat St. Catherine’s 30-18. Evie Quinn was named Player of the Game.

In boys high school basketball Sunday evening, Feb. 6, St. Joe’s rallied three times to post their third straight win, 39-36, over Holy Trinity to even their record in league play. Down 7-0 to start the game, the Celtics settled down and evened the score at the end of the first period. The tie continued at the half with the score 17-17.

During the second half, St. Joe’s went down by 8 at the end of three and trailed by double digits early in fourth. With time ticking away, the rally began as Lincoln Kessler and Cian O’Connor both hit 3s. Cian also sank a put-back on another trip. Then William Walsman drove to the hoop, first for a pair of nifty layups, then to get fouled and make both foul shots, to bring the Celtics within 2.

Finally, after a nice stop on defense, Callan Bauer swished a 3 from the corner, giving the Celtics a 1-point lead, which they added to in securing the victory. According to Coach Jurgens Bauer, “While this was a low-scoring game, it sure was an exciting one. Watching our boys claw back from 6 down with two minutes left and score 9 points made everyone happy.”

“It’s great to see the joy the boys got from their hard-fought win against a taller Holy Trinity team,” said Coach Scott Walsman. “Our defense played well when they needed to.” Leading the defensive effort was Jerimiah Cook, along with sharp play by Declan and Connor Cavanaugh.

Scoring was led by Player of the Game William Walsman’s 15 points. His brother, Riley, had 6. Callan Bauer had 8, Cian O’Connor 5, Lincoln Kessler 3, and Owen Holt scored 2.