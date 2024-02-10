St. Joseph’s eighth-grade girls basketball team enjoys exciting win

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The St. Joseph’s CYO eighth-grade girls basketball team pulled off an exciting victory Sunday night, Feb. 4, against St. Catherine, winning 53-44.

Leading scorers were Mary Kola with 13 points, followed by Sofia Peterson with 12 points and Cassie Maguire with 11.

As is the case with the majority of the teams in this league, which comprises students from St. Joseph and Our Lady of Sorrows parishes, who are enrolled in the CCD program, many of the girls in this tight-knit squad have been playing together since they were in second grade. With the CYO girls program ending in eighth grade, this is the last season this spirited team will be playing together, giving each game increasingly special meaning as the season winds down.

Home games are played at the St Joseph’s Church gym, located at 240 Franklin St. in Maplewood. The games are open to the public and admission is free. Concessions are sold and each game offers a 50/50 raffle.