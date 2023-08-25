St. Joseph’s girls volleyball accepts sign-ups

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — St. Joseph’s CYO Athletics in Maplewood is currently accepting registration for the 2023 girls volleyball program this fall for girls in grades 5-8.

Teams are open to student-athletes who are registered parishioners in the Catholic CCD program at either St. Joseph’s in Maplewood, Our Lady of Sorrows in South Orange or other local Catholic parishes.

St. Joseph’s is anticipating having two teams: JV for grades fifth and sixth, and varsity for grades seventh and eighth. No prior experience is necessary.

Registration is now open and will end on Sept. 10.

For more information and to register, go to: stjosephscyo.org/volleyball.

Contact Gerry O’Connor, athletic director, at stjosephcyobb@aol.com with any questions.