St. Joseph’s hoops teams enjoy busy action entering final month of season

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Despite the snow canceling all their games on Saturday, Jan. 29, St. Joseph’s Celtics basketball teams still had a busy week as they headed into the final month of the regular season.

The St. Joseph’s fifth grade JV girls continued their hot streak Sunday, Jan. 30, knocking off St. Aloysius 25-6. The girls stormed out to a 13-0 lead in the first quarter and never looked back. They spent much of the rest of the game honing their passing game. All six St. Joe’s players scored, led by Lila Clammer with 7 points. Elisabeth Froelich and Maddie Adams again proved to be a defensive force, while Ella Chappelear, Mary Browne and Sarah Sullivan each had 4 points.

The fifth- and sixth-grade boys team beat St. Cassian’s 36-9 with Murphy Wallsman leading the way with 6 points, three rebounds and two steals.

St Joseph’s seventh- and eighth-grade team, coached by Jim Fardin, lost a tough one after a late fourth-quarter comeback to Good Shepherd Academy, of Nutley, on Friday night, Jan. 28. Jonah Hack led the team in scoring with 12 points. Miles Simon had a great all-around game with 4 points, six assists and 10 rebounds. Emmanuel Canuto played tough D all night with three steals.

The seventh- and eighth-grade girls lost a tough game to St. Cassian’s, 29-19. Amy Agunsanya was named player of the game by pulling down an incredible 19 rebounds.

The fifth- and sixth-grade girls team beat St. Thomas 34-24 with Violet Kessler named player of the game with 8 points, four assists and two rebounds.

The boys high school team achieved their second consecutive win by beating St Aloysius of Caldwell by a score of 58-39. Leading by 4 points at the half, the Celtics clearly dominated in the second half. Riley Walsman was named player of the game, leading all scorers with 15 points, by making 5 of 11 from 3-point range.

Jeremiah Cook scored 10, while William Walsman and each Cavanaugh brother, Declan and Connor, added 8 points. The team made eight baskets from 3-point range, with Callan Bauer hitting a pair to score 6 points, and Lincoln Kessler adding one to complete the Celtic scoring.

“Altogether it was a solid game by the entire team,” said Coach Jurgens Bauer after the game. “I was pleased with the caliber of play tonight, and, while we still have work to do, we are showing a lot of poise.”