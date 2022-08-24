St. Joseph’s in Maplewood launches new girls volleyball program

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — St. Joseph’s CYO Athletics in Maplewood is excited to announce the start of a girls volleyball program this fall for girls in grades 5-8. Teams are open to student-athletes who are registered parishioners in the Catholic CCD program at either St. Joseph’s in Maplewood or Our Lady of Sorrows in South Orange

St. Joseph’s is anticipating having two teams: JV for girls in grades fifth and sixth and varsity for girls in grades seventh and eighth. No prior experience is necessary. They are also looking for additional coaches to assist with these two teams

Registration is now open and will end on Sept. 10. For more information and to register go to: www.stjosephscyo.org/volleyball.

Contact Gerry O’Connor, Athletic Director, at stjosephcyobb@aol.com with any questions.

St. Joseph’s CYO Athletics is a shared parish ministry for the registered parishioners at St. Joseph’s in Maplewood and Our Lady of Sorrows in South Orange.