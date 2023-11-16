St. Joseph’s to host Elks Hoop Shoot Free Throw contest

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The South Orange Elks No. 1154 will be holding their Elks Hoop Shoot Free Throw Competition on Sunday, Nov. 19, at noon at St. Joseph’s School gym, located at 240 Franklin St., in Maplewood.

Registration is from 11:30 a.m. to noon. The contest begins sharply at noon. The program is free to all girls and boys ages 8-13 in the Maplewood and South Orange community.

The Elks National Hoop Shoot is a free throw contest for girls and boys ages 8-13. Beginning at the local level, winning contestants advance through district, state, regional and national competitions. The national title winners have their names inscribed in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Ages of contestants are to be determined by the age they will be as of April 1, 2024.

Winners of each age group will move on to district competition in December.