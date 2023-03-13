Stevens places second at Meet of Champs

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Columbia High School junior Madison Stevens made an excellent bid at defending her shot-put title at the state indoor track-and-field Meet of Champions.

Stevens took second place out of 26 competitors in the girls shot put at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Assocaiton’s state Meet of Champions at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex in Staten Island, NY. on Sunday, March 5.

Stevens threw 42 feet and ¾ inch. Sophomore Jessica Oji of Livingston High School took first place at 44-8½.

The CHS girls team had two other competitors at the Meet of Champions.

Mae Dowling, a junior, took 10th place out of 23 runners in the 800-meter finals in a time of 2 minutes, 19.07 seconds.

Gianna Green, a junior, took 15th place out of 20 competitors in the high jump with a leap of 5 feet.