Talia Baptiste, Jaime Levi lead CHS girls basketball team to win; Cougars to host ECT game

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ –Senior Talia Baptiste scored 25 points and senior Jaime Levi had 15 points to lead the Columbia High School girls basketball team to a 62-56 home win over Oak Knoll, of Summit, on Saturday, Jan. 20.

Baptiste also had six steals, five rebounds, five assists and two blocks. Junior Campbell Connell had 13 points and four rebounds, freshman Gabi Ervin had 3 points and four rebounds and freshman JoJo Yarde had 2 points and eight rebounds for the Cougars, who snapped a six-game losing streak and improved to 3-9 on the season.

Columbia, seeded No. 14, will host either No. 19 Newark Lab or No. 30 American History in the preliminary third round of the Essex County Tournament on Thursday, Jan. 25, at 7 p.m. The winner will visit third-seeded West Orange High School in the first round on Saturday, Jan. 27.