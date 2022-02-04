Tyson Carroll leads Columbia HS wrestling team at ECT

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Tyson Carroll, a senior, took second place in the 215-pound weight class to lead the Columbia High School wrestling team at the Essex County Tournament held at Richard J. Codey Arena in West Orange on Wednesday, Jan. 26.

In the first round, Carroll pinned Bloomfield’s Leandro Brito in 21 seconds. After winning by injury default over Seton Hall Prep’s Joel Walker in the quarterfinals, Carroll won by a 2-1 decision over Irvington’s Lensley Therlonge in the semifinals.

In the final, Carroll was pinned in 5:59, or just one second left in the match, by Livingston’s Edward Padilla.

The Cougars had other good showings.

Jared Van Allen placed sixth in the 106-pound weight class. He lost to West Essex’s Alex Esposito by a 9-4 decision in the fifth- and sixth-place consolation match.

Reid Ordower, a freshman, took seventh place in the 113-pound weight class with a pin over Barringer’s Miguel Reyes in 1:32 in the consolation.

Derek Mingmongkol, a junior, also took seventh place, in the 138-pound weight class. In the consolation, he pinned Verona’s Matt Steitz in 1:35.

The Cougars finished in 12th place in the team standings among the 22 schools. West Essex won the team title.

Team scores: West Essex, 274 points; Livingston, 265 points; Seton Hall Prep, 197 points; Irvington, 132 points; Caldwell, 111.5 points; Verona, 106 points; Millburn, 104 points; Bloomfield, 96 points; St. Benedict’s Prep, 72.5 points; Belleville, 68 points; West Orange, 51 points; Columbia, 48 points; East Side, 43 points; Glen Ridge, 42 points; Montclair, 42 points; Cedar Grove, 37.5 points; Orange, 20 points; Nutley, 17 points; Barringer, 11 points; Newark Academy, 10 points; Newark Collegiate, 5 points; East Orange Campus, 0 points.

Photos Courtesy of Mike Freedman/CHS head coach