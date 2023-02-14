UConn’s Terrel Williams named Big East track Athlete of the Week

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Big East Conference named University of Connectict’s Terrel Williams, a Columbia High School graduate, as the Men’s Track Athlete of the Week on Wednesday, Feb. 8.   

At the Harvard Crimson Elite & Multi meet, the junior hurdler set an all-time UConn program record in the indoor 60-meter hurdles finishing in first place with a time of 7.71 seconds. Not only is that a personal best and a program record, but that also puts Williams 12th in the nation.  

