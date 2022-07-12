Villagers 12U Red softball team wins North Edison tournament title

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Maplewood–South Orange Villagers 12U Red softball team recently took first place in the North Edison Giuliana Velona Firecracker Tournament. The team, under head coach Maria Groeneveld and assistant coach Keith Parker, also placed first at the Atalese Softball Tournament in Long Valley in May, and took second place in the McKeever Tournament in Cinnaminson and the Twisters Tournament in Long Hill in June.The Villagers are scheduled to compete in a tournament hosted by Roselle Park on the last weekend in July.

Photo Courtesy of Maria Groeneveld.