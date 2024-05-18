Villanova guard and South Orange native Mark Armstrong will remain in NBA Draft

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Villanova University guard and South Orange native Mark Armstrong, who announced in April his intention to enter his name into the National Basketball Association Draft process, will forgo his final two seasons of college eligibility and remain in the 2024 NBA Draft.

“After careful consideration and counsel with my parents and team, I have made the decision to remain in the NBA Draft,” Armstrong said in making the announcement.

“I would like to thank Nova Nation for their endless support. Thank you Coach Wright for recruiting me and welcoming me into the Villanova family. Thank you Coach Neptune and the staff for carrying on that same belief in me over the past two years. To all of my teammates, thank you for supporting me and looking out for me since the day I stepped on campus. I will forever cherish the memories we made together.

“I’ll forever be a part of Nova Nation \V/”.

“Mark has made the decision to commit to the pursuit of his dream of becoming an NBA player after receiving positive feedback in the process and our staff is fully supportive of that choice,” added Villanova head coach Kyle Neptune. “In his two years at Villanova, Mark put in the work to get better in every part of his game. We look forward to watching him continue to grow at the next level with the knowledge that he will always be a part of the Villanova family.”

As a sophomore in 2023-24, Armstrong, who stands 6 foot, 2 inches, started 32 of 34 games for the Wildcats, averaging 24.5 minutes and 8.4 points per game. His 83 assists led Villanova and the 24 points he scored in the 87-74 road loss at Marquette on Jan. 15 were a career high. In all, Armstrong appeared in 68 games for the ’Cats in his two seasons.

Armstrong played at St. Peter’s Prep of Jersey City.

Photo Courtesy of Villanova University