WEST ORANGE, NJ — The eighth-seeded West Orange High School girls volleyball team defeated ninth-seeded North Bergen, 25-16, 21-25, 25-14, on Tuesday, Nov. 5, in the first round at home and lost at top-seeded Morristown, 25-12, 25-19, on Thursday, Nov. 7, in the quarterfinals of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 state tournament.

WOHS finished with a 13-14 record this season.